Robin Group takes off with Peter Pan panto

The Robin Group will be performing their annual pantomime, Peter Pan, tomorrow (Saturday December 17) at St Elisabeths Church, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, at 7pm.

This talented group have devised the pantomime themselves with songs from Frozen and by Elvis, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Leona Lewis and more...

This show promises to be a rock and rolling pirate adventure. Come along and support these super performers.

Tickets are £7 on the door, concessions £5.

Pictured are the Robins performing last year’s pantomime.