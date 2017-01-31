Robbery at Eastbourne shop

A knife wielding robber made off with cash from an Eastbourne convenience store at the weekend.

Police say shortly before 9pm on Sunday (January 19) officers received a report of a robbery at the Best One shop in Seaside.

The offender, who is described as a man in his mid-twenties, white, 5’ 9” and of lean build was wearing a blue jacket with the hood up, dark coloured trousers, black gloves and a blue scarf pulled up over the bottom half of his face.

Police say he demanded the shop assistant give him the money from the till and flashed what appeared to be a knife under his jacket.

The victim handed over £150 in cash before the offender made off in the direction of Beach Road.

DC Elliott Lander said, “This was an extremely distressing incident for the shop assistant who has been left shaken by what happened. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.”

You can report information online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1163 of 29/01. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.