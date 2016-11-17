Roadworks on Eastbourne seafront extended

According to East Sussex Highways, roadworks on Royal Parade in Eastbourne will be extended until next Wednesday (November 23).

The landscaping works, which include stop and go boards to control traffic, have been causing delays on the seafront near Princes Park.

In a tweet today (Thursday, November 17), East Sussex Highways said, “Royal Parade Eastbourne: Hailsham Roadways have extended their works until Wednesday.”

