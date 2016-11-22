Roadworks causing disruption at Heathfield

Roadworks on a busy road in Heathfield are causing disruptions to traffic today (Tuesday).

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on the High Street, at the Marshlands Lane junction, where BT is undertaking repair work.

Stagecoach South East has apologised for the works, which are causing delays to its 51, 251 and 252 bus services.

According to BT, the works are in place until 11.35pm tonight.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.