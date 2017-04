A busy Eastbourne road is closed this afternoon (Friday) after a car turned on to its roof.

Emergency services were called to the scene the collision in St John’s Road at around 3pm. Police say only a single vehicle is believed to have been involved.

Two people – a male driver and a female passenger – are believed to have been in the car when it overturned, police said.

The road is currently closed at the Staveley Road and Fairfield Road junctions.