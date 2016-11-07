‘Revenge porn’ accused is rebailed

A 36-year-old man from Eastbourne arrested in May in relation to postings on a pornographic website has been rebailed by police officers.

Sussex Police confirmed today (Monday) the man is due to return to the police station on December 19 while further enquiries are made.

Officers arrested the man earlier this year on suspicion of a sexual offence against a child under 18 and malicious communications after police made a detailed search of a website.

His computer was seized as part of the investigation.