Revamp at hotel is back on

Work has restarted on a multi-million pound renovation of the Chatsworth Hotel.

Refurbishment stopped suddenly shortly before Christmas last year but it was revealed this week that the renovation is back on and will bring what the hotel owners describe as 30 new luxury rooms and more than 30 jobs when it opens in early 2018.

The hotel, closed since April 2017, will re-open as a member of SLH (Small Luxury Hotels of the World), offering a five star service and fine dining experience.

It will also have a destination restaurant, function rooms catering for 100 covers, a wedding licence, two lounges, three bars, a cigar lounge, a terrace, spa and treatment rooms.

A spokesperson for the hotel’s owners said, “The new hotel will bring luxury, new jobs and business opportunities to the Sussex coastline. We expect it will attract visitors from all over the UK and abroad boosting the local economy and tourism.”