More than 90 ex-students of Chelsea College of Physical Education gathered at the University in Meads to rekindle old friendships after a 50-year passing of time on June 10.

More than 60 per cent of the 167 women who began their teaching training course in 1967 attended from all over the world – Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, USA, France, Netherlands.

A tour of the college was followed by high tea at The View Hotel. Photograph by Darren Cool.