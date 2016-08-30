Restaurants WILL open in Eastbourne’s Arndale

Two High Street restaurants will open in the soon to be extended Arndale Centre despite a massive cull on some eateries elsewhere in the country.

The Restaurant Group which owns Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquitos – which have both signed up for prime sites in the centre – is closing 33 restaurants across the country after reporting falling sales and profits.

Restaurant Group blamed the poor performance on unpopular new menus, higher prices and poor customer service, and said it would listen more to its customers in the future.

But the Arndale Centre owners said this week the two restaurants were still on track to open.

A spokesman for owners Legal & General said, “Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito will still be opening in the Eastbourne Arndale Centre extension along with other top restaurants including Nando’s, Wagamama, Byron and Carluccio’s.”

