Residents win Old Town development battle

Residents have won their battle to stop a house being knocked down in Old Town and replaced with blocks of flats.

A government planning inspector has turned down an appeal against a decision by Eastbourne Borough Council to refuse planning permission for Ridgelands in Upland Road to be knocked down and replaced with 10 two bedroom flats.

Neighbours had objected to the proposed development saying it would be an over development and lead to an increase in traffic and parking problems in Uplands Road and the A259 East Dean.

They mounted a strong campaign and this week said they were delighted with planing inspector Grahame Gould’s decision to dismiss the appeal.

Mr Gould said, “The development would be unacceptably harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”