Residents left without water on Eastbourne street

Eastbourne residents have been left with no water or low water supply after a water main burst.

Bottled water is available for the residents on Ratton Drive who have been affected by the incident, which happened today (Friday, October 21) around 9.40am.

A spokesperson for South East Water said, “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the main as quickly as possible.”

