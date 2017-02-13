Residents have their say on the way ahead for Hailsham

Future development in Hailsham, including housing, infrastructure, retail and business, were among the subjects discussed at a drop-in consultation event held at the Hailsham East Community Centre which was attended by more than 150 residents.

The public consultation, organised by Hailsham Town Council’s Neighbourhood Planning Committee, enabled people to find out more about the progress of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Development Plan - including recent achievements - and explore how the town council and local residents can take it forward successfully.

There were various display boards outlining the committee’s objectives, as well as an interactive polling station at which residents were given the opportunity to submit their preferred key priorities regarding future housing development in Hailsham.

Committee members and volunteers were on hand throughout the evening to answer questions from residents and there was a Kids’ Activity Station which included prizes.

“Thank you to all local residents who attended our public consultation evening and to everyone who took part in our interactive exercises, which will give us the required feedback we need to take the Neighbourhood Plan forward to the next stage,” said Cllr Glenn Moore, chairman of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee.

“We have listened to what you have said and the full results of this public consultation exercise will be collated, analysed and published in the near future.”

Town Mayor Cllr Nigel Coltman said, “The views from our community are critical to determine the level of infrastructure and services required to meet future housing growth in Hailsham.

“The town council’s Neighbourhood Plan is being produced for the benefit of local people and public consultation exercises such as last night’s interactive event was a real opportunity for residents to help influence the way in which Hailsham is developed.”

Town Clerk John Harrison said, “We will continue to engage with residents on all levels by way of public consultation exercises such as this to raise awareness of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee’s progress, to gather local views and help establish local priorities for the future. We hope residents found yesterday’s drop-in event useful and informative.”