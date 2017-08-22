Residents fined for fly-tipping

Two Eastbourne people have been fined for fly-tipping sacks of garden waste.

The two dumped 35 sacks of garden waste and a water butt at Warren Hill near Eastbourne earlier this year.

Following an investigation and information given by members of the public, Mercy Smith, of Abbotts Close, Eastbourne, and Aaron Devall, of Willowfield Square, Eastbourne, were fined £300 plus a victim’s surcharge of £30.

They were also ordered to pay the council’s costs of £765.16 each at Hastings Magistrates Court on August 11.

They were prosecuted under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The case was brought by Eastbourne council’s Neighbourhood First Team.

Deputy council leader Gill Mattock said, “Fly-tipping is an offence that impacts all residents with council tax payers having to foot the bill for clear up costs when perpetrators cannot be identified.

“The council works hard to keep Eastbourne and the surrounding area clean and rubbish free so that everyone can enjoy both the wonderful seafront and nearby Downland.

“So it’s important the Neighbourhood First Team will investigate all reports of fly-tipping and asks residents report such incidents with as much detail as possible.“