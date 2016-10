Police were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on a busy Eastbourne road today (Friday, October 14).

A call was received at 10.57am and police and an ambulance arrived on scene at Lottbridge Drove, between Cross Levels Way and the A22.

The incident has caused traffic build up with Stagecoach reporting its buses are running up to 10 minutes late.

Sussex Police report that there were minor injuries and the road was cleared by 12.20.