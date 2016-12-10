Remember your loved one on the Tree of Light

Eastbourne’s Tree of Light outside the Congress Theatre is back for 2016, giving people the chance to make a dedication to a lost loved one at Christmas.

The Christmas tree outside the theatre always looks a little different to others around the town, because it is dressed with white lights and white ribbons in memory of friends and family. The Tree of Light is run by the town’s Rotary Clubs and this year will be the 17th year that a tree has been erected. It has become a popular event as it brings comfort to families and individuals throughout the area as well as raising money for local charities.

The tree is not just about raising money but providing a service to the people of Eastbourne with a beautiful tree and a special place to come and remember someone special.

Each person dedicating a light is invited to write a message which is put in a book of remembrance and placed in Eastbourne Library for people to view through the year or on http://www.eastbournetreeoflight.co.uk

Last year’s fundraising total of £7,500 was donated to The Salvation Army, Embrace (East Sussex), Children’s Respite Trust, East Sussex Cruse and Eastbourne Area Riding for the Disabled.