Remember, remember: Fireworks displays set to dazzle Eastbourne

Prepare your ‘ooohs’ and ‘ahhhs’ for the dazzling variety of fireworks displays on offer this Bonfire season.

The spectacular Saffrons Fireworks Display takes place tonight (November 3) from 6pm-8.30pm.

It promises to be a fun packed evening at the Compton Place Road sports grounds suitable for all the family. It will feature fairground rides, food stalls and of course fantastic fireworks – which will be launched from 7.30pm.

Adults tickets cost £5, children aged five and over cost £3 and family tickets cost £15. For more information call 01323 724328.

And elsewhere another family fireworks event is back at Parkland School, also tonight (Friday), from 5pm-6.30pm.

The fabulous display will be accompanied by music, stalls, a tombola, glow sticks and plenty more entertainment – including a performance from Styx Drummers.

Chips, pizza and hot dogs as well as vegetarian options will be available to purchase on the night. Adults tickets cost £4 and for children aged three and above it’s also £4, while a family ticket (two adults and up to three children) costs £15. However, on the door all tickets cost £5 with under-three-year-olds free.

Meanwhile St Thomas A Becket will be celebrating the Bonfire season with a bang with its display, also today, November 3. Organised by Friends of St Thomas a Becket, there will be a mini disco, kids’ chill-out room, licensed bar, doughnuts, hot drinks, mulled wine, hot food, sweets and appearances by The Kingfishers Eastbourne Scout Band as well as a children’s magic entertainer.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm, and tickets are available to purchase on the door for £5 for adults and £3 for little ones.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the Aqua Bar in Pevensey Bay is hosting a thrilling firework display followed by live music.

The lively event will start from 7.30pm at the bar in Sea Road.

Further afield, in Battle there will be a free Bonfire Night hosted by the Bonfire Boyes on Saturday night.

The procession starts at 7.30pm with the bonfire being lit on the Abbey Green. Fireworks will then be lighting up the sky from 9pm, followed by the effigy.