Remains of large sea creature wash up on Eastbourne beach

A dead sea creature has been spotted washed up on Eastbourne beach.

The remains of what appears to be a porpoise were found by 11-year-old Etienne Vogels while out walking with his dad, Steve, on Saturday (October 8).

He said, “We walked to the beach and went down to the water’s edge and had a contest on who could throw a stone the furthest.

“I then went over the groin to the next beach where I saw something.

“We walked to the object to find what I believe could have been the remains of a dolphin.”

The creature was spotted on the beach opposite Sea Houses Square.

Stephen Marsh, of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said it was a harbour porpoise, a species which is found along the south coast.

