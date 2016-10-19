Remains of another large sea creature wash up on Eastbourne beach

The remains of another sea creature were found washed up on Eastbourne beach yesterday (October 18).

A dead porpoise pup, around 1m long, was discovered on the beach. It was too decomposed for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) to work out the cause of death.

This comes just days after the body of a fully-grown porpoise washed up on the same beach, and the remains of a huge whale were spotted a few miles down the coast at Pevensey Bay.

A spokesperson for BDMLR said, “We are experiencing very high tides at the moment and as porpoises are found close to shore, any animals which die at sea and would usually wash out to deeper water are ending up coming ashore instead.”

