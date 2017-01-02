Recycle unwanted gifts

Recycle your unwanted Christmas gifts and help vulnerable children and young people.

Barnardo’s is appealing for unwanted gifts from the festive season to be donated to their shop at 16 Terminus Road so they can be sold to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children and young people in the UK.

The charity helps children with a range of issues including those who are disabled or who have been sexually exploited.

A poll undertaken by Barnardo’s shows that twelve per cent of us have confessed to binning gifts that aren’t our cup of tea and more than a third of those questioned (38 per cent) put unsuitable presents in a cupboard and forgot about them.

Jonathan Whalley, Barnardo’s South East and Anglia regional director, said, “We all receive the occasional present that may not be our cup of tea. Rather than throw them away, or stick them in a cupboard you can support some of the UK’s disadvantaged children. Please take any unsuitable gifts to our stores and enjoy a warm feeling knowing your kind act is helping a child.”

As an extra bonus, people who donate their unsuitable Christmas gifts to Barnardo’s will be rewarded with a £10 re-gift voucher to spend in store and online at High Street Fashion Retailer, Evans. Barnardo’s has more than 720 retail stores in the UK which sell donated items including clothing, accessories, quality homeware, books CDs and DVDs.

For more information about Barnardo’s shops visit www.barnardos.org.uk.