Record number of people voting in Eastbourne

Officials are reporting record numbers of people coming out to vote in Eastbourne in the snap General Election today (Thursday).

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and council bosses say there has been a steady stream of people wanting to cast their vote as to who will be the town’s next MP.

The number of people registered to vote in Eastbourne is 78,754 and in the run up to the election, 14,700 postal votes were received.

Conservative Caroline Ansell is defending her seat and 733 vote majority from Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd, the Labour Party’s Jake Lambert and Alex Hough for the Greens.

Polling stations close at 10pm tonight and the count will get underway soon after at the Town Hall.

The result is expected at around 3.30am and the Herald will have all the latest news and analysis live from the count at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk