Record-breaking escapologist to give talk about Houdini’s time at Eastbourne

A Guinness World Record-breaking escapologist is coming to Eastbourne to give a talk about the legendary Harry Houdini.

Stuart Burrell, who has set 12 verified world records including the most handcuffs unlocked in a minute, will be guest speaker at a lunch at The Langham Hotel on November 24.

Harry Houdini escaped from the cells of Eastbourne Police Station

He will talk about the life and career of Houdini, the most famous escapologist of all time.

During his career, the world-famous entertainer appeared at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre and performed an elaborate escape from the cells beneath Eastbourne Police Station on Easter Monday in 1905.

Burrell, who is also a strongman, began to perform escapology in 2001 and continues to explore the limits of his craft – which he says is as much a part of magic today as when Houdini first made headlines.

Burrell unlocked nine handcuffs in one minute in 2015, breaking his own world record.

The lunch, starting at 12pm, costs £22 per person, and will include a glass of bubbly on arrival, a three-course meal with coffee and wine, plus the 45-minute talk.

To book, call 01323 731451.