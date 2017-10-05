Real ale will be flowing at the 15th annual Eastbourne Beer Festival

Glasses will be clinking and the real ales will be flowing from the tap as the Eastbourne Beer Festival hops back into town for its 15th year running.

The largest event of its kind in the county, it returns to its traditional venue of the Winter Garden from October 5-7 – and tickets are being snapped up quickly.

As well as its extensive range of more than 160 thirst-quenching real cask ales and plenty of award-winning brews, visitors will be able to try lots of delicious beverages from the Wine Bar, Cider Bar and the International Bottled Beers Bar, for a taste of many tipples from around the world.

Tipple enthusiasts are encouraged to take a pick from award-winners, local favourites or those with a suitably quirky name.

A great selection of ciders and perries will be available if beer isn’t for you, as well as a variety of international bottle beers and wines.

The incredible selection of real ales have been carefully handpicked by local CAMRA members (Campaign for Real Ale), who will be in attendance with pint pulling volunteers to offer their expert opinion.

Alongside the booze will be plenty of entertainment including local live bands to sound out the evenings. From country and swing to pop and rock, the bands will be creating the perfect soundtrack to the three-day event.

Live music and dancing will be taking place in the Floral Hall area, and more bars are also available in the Devonshire Halls. Here visitors can enjoy a quieter environment with some background music, or take part in the array of pub games which range from shove ha’penny and bar skittles to shuffleboard and toad in the hole.

At the Floral Hall stage on Thursday evening Cold Shot and the Tourle Brothers will take the stage; on Friday audiences will be entertained by Kangaroo Juice and The Fo’Sho’s; Saturday daytime will feature Wakin’ Snakes and the evening offers Smokestack and The Tar Babies.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.eastbournebeerfestival.co.uk call 01323 412000 or visit Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Seaford Tourist Information Centre, or Eastbourne’s Seafront Office.