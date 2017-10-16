READERS’ PICTURES: Dramatic change in sky due to Storm Ophelia

The sun over Eastbourne turned a dramatic fiery orange this afternoon.

The BBC says Storm Ophelia, which is hitting Ireland and the Midlands today, is dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara.

Photo by Helen Kidman SUS-171016-153350001

Debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain were also playing their part in turning the sun redder.

Our sister papers in West Sussex say the sky is getting progressively darker – and the light is likely to fade over East Sussex as the dust passes overhead.

The Met Office, which issued an Amber weather warning for the storm, says on its website, “A red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure. This scatters blue light and leaving only red light to give the sky its notable appearance.”

A spokesperson for the Met Office added, “An interesting phenomena that is a result of the movement of ex-Ophelia is the colour of the sky and the sun this morning (Monday), and dust on cars.

SUS-171016-151734001

“The same southerly winds that have brought us the current warmth have also drawn dust from the Sahara to our latitudes and the dust scatters the blue light from the sun letting more red light through much as at sunrise or sunset.”

Here are some photos from members of the public who have posted their shots of the sun on our Facebook page.

SUS-171016-151744001

SUS-171016-151816001

SUS-171016-151826001

SUS-171016-151848001