Re-launch of Co-op store in Polegate

Improvements are in store at the Co-op in Polegate town centre, which will be officially re-opened at 10am on Friday (December 9).

The store has been redefined with a focus on fresh, healthy foods and essentials, and will offer an improved in-store bakery range as well as hot food and Costa Coffee.

It is amongst the first stores in the area to feature the Co-op’s iconic new blue clover-leaf branding.

The refit also coincides with the Co-op unveiling its new membership offer. The unique scheme will see Co-op members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of Co-op own-branded products and services, with a further ine per cent going to local causes and groups to make a difference in their community – community groups supported by the High Street store are Polegate Community Association, You Raise Me Up, and the Polegate Children with Cancer Fund.

Members of the Co-op can choose which of these causes they wish to support online. Money will be raised over a six-month period with the three groups estimated to share £5,500.

The store will also highlight its Community Pioneer role where members of the food store team, Lauren Dunbar and Rhone Kell, will work to foster involvement in community activities, helping to understand and develop solutions to meet community needs including support for the British Red Cross.

Store Manager Lucy Dowdeswell said, “We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Polegate, and delighted that we have a fantastic new food store with which to serve the community – it is an exciting time for the whole team.

“The Co-op is a community retailer, and we are committed to playing an active role in local life, embracing the area’s community spirit. As well as raising money for local charities, we will also be supporting the Co-op’s national partnership with British Red Cross to confront loneliness. The store will be a hub for the local community, and customers will be able to find out what is going on locally, and learn about how the Co-op can benefit local groups.

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its re-launch. It is open from 6am–10pm seven days a week.

