Rare chance to buy a beach hut on the seafront

The spirit of nostalgia for the British seaside has seen the popularity of the humble beach hut soar in recent years.

In some locations they can now sell for more money than houses in other areas.

Now a rare opportunity to buy one has arisen in East Sussex.

Seaford Town Council has put five of the beach huts by the Martello Tower up for sale.

The money raised by the sale will be used to fund the Seafront Development Plan following its adoption by the full council.

The beach huts on the market are numbers 29, 53, 56, 58, and 59 which are conveniently located in immediate proximity to the Martello kiosk, public lavatories and public parking. Seaford Head Nature Reserve sits nearby, together with Splash Point and unspoilt views across Seaford Bay.

The council is inviting sealed bids for offers over £30,000 from potential buyers – the closing date is April 21 with the view to having the new owners in place by May 1.

A sealed bid is a binding contract so potential buyers need to be aware of the nature of the bidding process. Bids need to be handed in at the Seaford Town Council offices at 37 Church Street, by 4pm on the closing day or sent by recorded delivery marked ‘Seaford Beach Hut Bid’.

For further information on this opportunity, please contact the Projects and Facilities Manager Craig Williams on 01323 894 870.