Rainbows rising Celebrating thirty years of Rainbow guides

Rainbows from Eastbourne Division joined with Rainbows from all over Sussex East to celebrate their 30th Birthday with a trip to Blackberry farm near Hailsham .

Rainbows the youngest section (5-7 years old) of Girlguiding, joined more than 500 others to celebrate their 30th Birthday.

The Girls took part in activities including feeding animals, barrel rides, pony rides and animal handling, as well as going on a tractor/trailer ride. Other activities the Rainbows enjoyed included Circus Skills, pedal go-karts and a quiz. The day finished with a closing ceremony, and the Rainbows went home with happy memories of the action packed day.

Rainbows were founded in 1987 for girls aged five to seven. More information can be found at www.girlguiding.org.uk.