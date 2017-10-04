Rainbows celebrate 30th birthday

Rainbows of the Girlguiding Eastbourne Division enjoyed an afternoon to celebrate the organisation’s 30th Birthday.

Taking part were over 60 girls, aged five - seven. It was an action packed time filled with activities and fun.

This included a puppet show from Jo Neary, Rave Bugs – Drums, Bouncy Castles, making their own mini birthday cake as well as enjoying playing games and making crafts to take home.

At the end of the party was a ceremony where the large cake was cut and the Rainbows sang Happy Birthday and were each given a cloth badge to remember the day.