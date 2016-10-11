Rail services from Eastbourne disrupted

The three day rail strike has led to services being disrupted to and from Eastbourne this morning (Tuesday).

Replacement buses are running between Eastbourne and Hastings, and Eastbourne and Ashford due to strike action by the RMT Union.

There is also a limited train service between Eastbourne and Brighton and buses are running between Seaford and Lewes.

The strike runs until Thursday night.

The RMT union has already held five walkouts already this year and has planned another 14 days of industrial action between now and Christmas. It has been locked in a bitter dispute over plans by rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) to change the role of guards to on-board supervisors, with drivers opening and closing train doors.

