Rail replacement buses to Eastbourne pushed back for Albion game

Brighton and Hove Albion say they have been advised by Southern Rail that tonight’s bus replacement service between Lewes and Eastbourne has been pushed back to after midnight tonight (Tuesday, February 14).

This will allow supporters travelling by train the chance to get home before the planned engineering works start.

Any supporters travelling by train are strongly advised to check Southern’s website before making their journeys.

The match against Ipswitch Town kicks off tonight at 7.45pm, and the last departure from Lewes railways station to Eastbourne is at 11.55pm.

The club says it will publish more information if and when it becomes available.