Racist graffiti sprayed on cars in Eastbourne

Old Town residents found their cars covered in offensive graffiti over the weekend.

Highly offensive racist slurs as well as other swear words were sprayed on several cars in the area, including Longland Road and Salehurst Road, on Saturday night (October 7).

A message left on one of the cars

Clare Walker, of Salehurst Road, found a very offensive swear word sprayed on her car on Sunday morning.

She said, “I have lived here for 12 years and never come across anything like it. It was very stressful.

“Imagine me turning up to work with that on my bonnet. I would have been humiliated driving to work anywhere.

“My friend used builders wipes and managed to get it off. It was horrific.

“Apparently a couple of pensioners have been affected. I’m hoping one of the neighbours had CCTV.

“Luckily I have a company car, but for those whose insurance may not cover it, it’s about £1,000 for a repaint, it’s just awful.”

Clare and others have been in touch with the police about the incident.