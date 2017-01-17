Racially aggravated attack on Polish man in Newhaven

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a 38-year-old Polish man who was attacked by a couple in Butchers Lane, Newhaven on Sunday, January 8.

The victim was walking home from a night out at The White Hart public house when the assault took place at 1.20am.

He was racially abused and subjected to an unprovoked attack by a woman and a man, resulting in him sustaining cuts and bruises to his head and body which required treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Both suspects are described as white and in their early twenties.

The woman was slim with long dark black hair and was wearing a dark jacket. She also had a hoop nose piercing.

The man was well built, with short blond hair.

Investigator Chris Neal said, “At present this appears to be an isolated spontaneous incident as opposed to a previously targeted attack, but we still need to find this couple as soon as possible.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who may have information about those involved is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0095 of 08/01.”

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).