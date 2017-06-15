Race for Life in the park will help to beat cancer

Hundreds of women will be pretty in pink on Sunday when they take part in the Eastbourne Race for Life event.

The five kilometre run takes place on June 18 at the Sports park, Cross Levels Way and is suitable for all abilities.

The event is part of a national initiative which raises thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK.

The first Race for Life event took place in 1994 in Battersea Park, London, where 750 participants raised £48,000.

Cancer Research UK’s work is almost entirely funded by the public. Money raised goes into vital research into cancer treatment.

Entry to the Eastbourne 5k event is open to women aged 16 -17 and over 18; girls six - 15 and boys six - 12. Entry is free to boys and girls under six with no need to register.

You can register online to take part by going to www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.

