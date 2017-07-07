Pupils have wheelie great ideas in engineering contest

Teams of Year 2 pupils from eight Eastbourne area schools came up with some innovative ideas when they took part in an exciting annual engineering event at the Town Hall on Monday July 3.

The ‘Wheelie’ Challenge’ was organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership as part of its Engineering Club programme.

Schools were taking part were St. Andrew’s, Langney, Polegate, Roselands, St. John’s Meads, Heron Park, Willingdon and Stone Cross

Inspired by the Morgan 3-Wheeler car, the challenge took as its theme three-wheeled vehicles.

The teams started by looking at ‘bubble’ cars, Robin Reliants, auto rickshaws from India as well as both old and new Morgan 3-wheeler designs. They then set about making two separate 3-wheeler vehicles using a common chassis layout that they personalised with their own body work materials. Of particular importance was the accuracy of the wheel ‘roundness’, alignment and the balance of each vehicle to ensure they ran in a straight line.

Teams were judged on how far and how straight their two cars travelled down the ramp, the overall design and build quality and finally teamwork.

The team from St. Andrew’s Prep took overall honours by the narrowest of margins from last year’s winners Roselands and received the Junior Engineers Challenge trophy and individual prizes.

There were also prizes for the runners-up and a special certificate for everyone.

Engineers from Alfa Laval, Wrightflow Technologies and HMD together with Science and Technology Plus had helped to prepare the challenge and attended on the day.

E&S Heating & Ventilation kindly sponsored the prizes and also sent an engineer who assisted with judging.

Eastbourne Mayor Cllr Pat Hearn, attended to assist with judging and to present the prizes.

