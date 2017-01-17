Public meeting for Eastbourne Pride 2017

Organisers of Eastbourne’s first ever Gay Pride are holding a public meeting on Saturday (January 21) for people who want to be involved.

The procession and party has been confirmed for Saturday July 22 with the full backing of Eastbourne council.

The array of floats will start off from the Treasure Island car park along the seafront and head to Princes Park where the main event will be held with star acts, guest celebrities, trade stalls and charity stalls.

The event has received National Lottery funding and is being organised by Bourne Out, a group which supports the gay, lesbian and transgender community in Eastbourne.

Now Betty Gallacher, chair of Bourne Out, is organising a public meeting in the Town Hall at 10am on Saturday and is hoping for a good turnout.

She said, “We have completed the first stage of this exciting project, which was to finalise a date and confirm everything was in place to make it a goer. And we have had a great response.

“Now we need to get down to the nitty gritty and the detail of what needs to be done in the coming months to make this the success I know it will be.

“And that is the purpose of the meeting – it is fully inclusive, open to everyone, and we want people to come forward and volunteer. We want to see people at this meeting on Saturday morning who are willing to be involved and to play their part, however big or small.

“It may be that you are happy to volunteer to liaise with the stall holders, or it may be you want to get involved with the entertainment. Whatever you want to do, we want to hear from you. Please come along, we want everyone to feel that they can be involved with what is going to be a huge community event for the people of Eastbourne.