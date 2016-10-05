Pub of the Year 2016: Nominate your favourite

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016.

Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Which of our shortlisted pubs is your favourite?

01 - Aqua Club, Sea Rd, Pevensey Bay

02 - Arlington Arms, Seaside, Eastbourne

03 - Beachy Head Hotel, Beachy Head Rd, Beachy Head

04 - Bibendum, Grange Rd, Eastbourne

05 - Boltons, Bolton Rd, Eastbourne

06 - Buskers Bar, Seaside, Eastbourne

07 - Castle Inn, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay

08 - Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham

09 - Cinque Ports, High Street, Seaford

10 - Coda Bar, Langney Rd, Eastbourne

11 - Cru, Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne

12 - Dew Drop Inn, South Street, Eastbourne

13 - Duke of Devonshire, Terminus Road, Eastbourne

14 - Eastbourne Cocktail Club, Station St, Eastbourne

15 - Friday Street Farm, Friday St, Eastbourne

16 - Holly Blue, Hailsham Road, Stone Cross

17 - Hudsons, South St, Eastbourne

18 - J D Wetherspoon, Cornfield Rd, Eastbourne

19 - Langleys, Pevensey Road, Eastbourne

20 - Loft Lounge & Bar, Station Street, Eastbourne

21 - Maxims, South Street, Eastbourne

22 - Plough & Harrow, Littlington, Polegate

23 - Railway Tavern, Station Road, Hailsham

24 - Royal Sovereign, Seaside, Eastbourne

25 - Seamoors, The Waterfront, Sovereign Harbour

26 - Seven Sisters, Alfriston Rd, Seaford

27 - The Alexandra Arms, Seaside, Eastbourne

28 - The Bay Tree Inn, Pelham Rd, Seaford

29 - The Beach Tavern, Sea Rd, Pevensey Bay

30 - The British Queen, The Triangle, Willingdon

31 - The Buccaneer, Compton St, Eastbourne

32 - The Corn Exchange, High St, Hailsham

33 - The Counting House, Moatcroft Rd, Eastbourne

34 - The Crown, Crown St, Eastbourne

35 - The Crown, 12 Church St, Seaford

36 - The Crown & Anchor, Marine Parade, Eastbourne

37 - The Cuckmere Inn, Exceat Bridge, Seaford

38 - The Dinkum, High St, Polegate

39 - The Dolphin, South Street, Eastbourne

40 - The Eagle, South St, Eastbourne

41 - The Eight Bells, Jevington, Polegate

42 - The Garden Bar, The Waterfront, Sovereign Harbour

43 - The George Hotel, George St, Hailsham

44 - The George Inn, High Street, Alfriston

45 - The Giants Rest, The Street, Wilmington

46 - The Grenadier,High St, Hailsham

47 - The Hart, Cavendish Place, Eastbourne

48 - The Heron, High Street, Westham

49 - The Hurst Arms, Willingdon Road, Eastbourne

50 - The Junction Tavern, Station Road, Polegate

51 - The Kingfisher Tavern, Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne

52 - The Kings Arms, Seaside, Eastbourne

53 - The Kings Head, South Road, Hailsham

54 - The Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham

55 - The Lamb Inn, High Street, Eastbourne

56 - The Lamb Inn, Wartling, Hailsham

57 - The London & County, Terminus Rd, Eastbourne

58 - The Marine, Seaside, Eastbourne

59 - The Martello Inn, Langney Rise, Eastbourne

60 - The Mill, Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne

61 - The Nut House, Seaside, Eastbourne

62 - The Office Bar & Club, Saxon Lane, Seaford

63 - The Old Boot, High Street, Seaford

64 - The Old Oak Inn, Caneheath, Arlington

65 - The Old Plough, Church St, Seaford

66 - The Pilot Inn, Meads Street, Eastbourne

67 - The Plough, Lower Dicker, Hailsham

68 - The Prince Albert, High St, Eastbourne

69 - The Red Lion, Wish Hill, Willingdon

70 - The Red Lion, Lion Hill, Stone Cross

71 - The Rodmill, Rangemore Drive, Eastbourne

72 - The Royal Oak & Castle Inn, High Street, Pevensey

73 - The Seven Sisters, Seven Sisters Rd, Eastbourne

74 - The Ship, Meads Street, Eastbourne

75 - The Shore Bar, Dane Road, Seaford

76 - The Smugglers, High Street, Pevensey

77 - The Smugglers Inne, Waterloo Square, Alfriston

78 - The Star Inn, Normans Bay, Pevensey

79 - The Star Inn, High Street, Alfriston

80 - The Sussex Ox, Milton Street, Wilmington

81 - The Tally-Ho, Church St, Eastbourne

82 - The Thoroughbred, Grand Parade, Polegate

83 - The Treacle Mine, Hailsham Rd, Polegate

84 - The Tuck Inn, South St, Seaford

85 - The Victoria Hotel, Latimer Road, Eastbourne

86 - The Wellington Hotel, Steyne Rd, Seaford

87 - The Wheatsheaf Inn, Church Street, Willingdon

88 - The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham

89 - The White Lion, Claremont Rd, Seaford

90 - The Windsor Tavern, Langney Rd, Eastbourne

91 - The Woolpack Inn, Gardner St, Herstmonceux

92 - Tiger Inn, The Green, East Dean

93 - Toby Carvery, Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne

94 - Wingrove House, High Street, Alfriston

95 - Yew Tree Inn, The Street, Arlington