Pub of the Year 2016: Nominate your favourite

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.
We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016.
Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Which of our shortlisted pubs is your favourite?
01 - Aqua Club, Sea Rd, Pevensey Bay
02 - Arlington Arms, Seaside, Eastbourne
03 - Beachy Head Hotel, Beachy Head Rd, Beachy Head
04 - Bibendum, Grange Rd, Eastbourne
05 - Boltons, Bolton Rd, Eastbourne
06 - Buskers Bar, Seaside, Eastbourne
07 - Castle Inn, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay
08 - Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham
09 - Cinque Ports, High Street, Seaford
10 - Coda Bar, Langney Rd, Eastbourne
11 - Cru, Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne
12 - Dew Drop Inn, South Street, Eastbourne
13 - Duke of Devonshire, Terminus Road, Eastbourne
14 - Eastbourne Cocktail Club, Station St, Eastbourne
15 - Friday Street Farm, Friday St, Eastbourne
16 - Holly Blue, Hailsham Road, Stone Cross
17 - Hudsons, South St, Eastbourne
18 - J D Wetherspoon, Cornfield Rd, Eastbourne
19 - Langleys, Pevensey Road, Eastbourne
20 - Loft Lounge & Bar, Station Street, Eastbourne
21 - Maxims, South Street, Eastbourne
22 - Plough & Harrow, Littlington, Polegate
23 - Railway Tavern, Station Road, Hailsham
24 - Royal Sovereign, Seaside, Eastbourne
25 - Seamoors, The Waterfront, Sovereign Harbour
26 - Seven Sisters, Alfriston Rd, Seaford
27 - The Alexandra Arms, Seaside, Eastbourne
28 - The Bay Tree Inn, Pelham Rd, Seaford
29 - The Beach Tavern, Sea Rd, Pevensey Bay
30 - The British Queen, The Triangle, Willingdon
31 - The Buccaneer, Compton St, Eastbourne
32 - The Corn Exchange, High St, Hailsham
33 - The Counting House, Moatcroft Rd, Eastbourne
34 - The Crown, Crown St, Eastbourne
35 - The Crown, 12 Church St, Seaford
36 - The Crown & Anchor, Marine Parade, Eastbourne
37 - The Cuckmere Inn, Exceat Bridge, Seaford
38 - The Dinkum, High St, Polegate
39 - The Dolphin, South Street, Eastbourne
40 - The Eagle, South St, Eastbourne
41 - The Eight Bells, Jevington, Polegate
42 - The Garden Bar, The Waterfront, Sovereign Harbour
43 - The George Hotel, George St, Hailsham
44 - The George Inn, High Street, Alfriston
45 - The Giants Rest, The Street, Wilmington
46 - The Grenadier,High St, Hailsham
47 - The Hart, Cavendish Place, Eastbourne
48 - The Heron, High Street, Westham
49 - The Hurst Arms, Willingdon Road, Eastbourne
50 - The Junction Tavern, Station Road, Polegate
51 - The Kingfisher Tavern, Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne
52 - The Kings Arms, Seaside, Eastbourne
53 - The Kings Head, South Road, Hailsham
54 - The Kings Head, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham
55 - The Lamb Inn, High Street, Eastbourne
56 - The Lamb Inn, Wartling, Hailsham
57 - The London & County, Terminus Rd, Eastbourne
58 - The Marine, Seaside, Eastbourne
59 - The Martello Inn, Langney Rise, Eastbourne
60 - The Mill, Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne
61 - The Nut House, Seaside, Eastbourne
62 - The Office Bar & Club, Saxon Lane, Seaford
63 - The Old Boot, High Street, Seaford
64 - The Old Oak Inn, Caneheath, Arlington
65 - The Old Plough, Church St, Seaford
66 - The Pilot Inn, Meads Street, Eastbourne
67 - The Plough, Lower Dicker, Hailsham
68 - The Prince Albert, High St, Eastbourne
69 - The Red Lion, Wish Hill, Willingdon
70 - The Red Lion, Lion Hill, Stone Cross
71 - The Rodmill, Rangemore Drive, Eastbourne
72 - The Royal Oak & Castle Inn, High Street, Pevensey
73 - The Seven Sisters, Seven Sisters Rd, Eastbourne
74 - The Ship, Meads Street, Eastbourne
75 - The Shore Bar, Dane Road, Seaford
76 - The Smugglers, High Street, Pevensey
77 - The Smugglers Inne, Waterloo Square, Alfriston
78 - The Star Inn, Normans Bay, Pevensey
79 - The Star Inn, High Street, Alfriston
80 - The Sussex Ox, Milton Street, Wilmington
81 - The Tally-Ho, Church St, Eastbourne
82 - The Thoroughbred, Grand Parade, Polegate
83 - The Treacle Mine, Hailsham Rd, Polegate
84 - The Tuck Inn, South St, Seaford
85 - The Victoria Hotel, Latimer Road, Eastbourne
86 - The Wellington Hotel, Steyne Rd, Seaford
87 - The Wheatsheaf Inn, Church Street, Willingdon
88 - The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham
89 - The White Lion, Claremont Rd, Seaford
90 - The Windsor Tavern, Langney Rd, Eastbourne
91 - The Woolpack Inn, Gardner St, Herstmonceux
92 - Tiger Inn, The Green, East Dean
93 - Toby Carvery, Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne
94 - Wingrove House, High Street, Alfriston
95 - Yew Tree Inn, The Street, Arlington
