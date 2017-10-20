Property of the Week: Superb views over the Downs - video

Occupying a secluded plot approached via a private driveway, this detached house is set amongst mature gardens and enjoys wonderful and far reaching downland views.

Situated in Church Street, Willingdon village, the house has four first floor double bedrooms, and three ground floor receptions, most of which enjoy a double aspect.

Eastbourne property - Church Street, Willingdon SUS-171013-105913001 SUS-171013-105913001

There is a modern and well equipped kitchen with granite worktops and range cooker included whilst there is also a useful utility room and ground floor cloakroom.

The entrance hallway is spacious and has exposed wooded flooring and polished oak panelling enhances the staircase where a stained glass window is a particular feature.

There’s also an en suite shower room and the family bathroom and shower room/wc is luxuriously appointed.

Within the gardens are fruit trees, an impressive sandstone patio and ample lawn whilst hard standing areas offer a generous amount of parking.

Within the tree lined boundary is a large brick built building which offers a variety of uses.

The village church and eateries are within close walking distance and Willingdon and Ratton schools are both in the surrounding area.

The guide price of the property is £550,000 - £575,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Town Property on 01323 412200.