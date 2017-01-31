Prizes for young engineers

Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School won the 24th annual Young Engineers Challenge organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership on behalf of the Eastbourne Engineering Club.

The challenge explored kinetic energy in the context of crumple zones and protecting fragile pay-loads (passengers in cars) – in this case an egg.

Engineers from Alfa Laval Pumps Ltd, Wright Flow Technologies Ltd and HMD Seal/less Pumps Ltd all helped to plan the challenge, provided sponsorship and assisted on the day.

Southern Water provided additional sponsorship, Eastbourne Theatres and JWD Enterprises organised tables and Bede’s Prep provided the venue.

Pevensey and Westham received the Young Engineers Challenge trophy and individual prizes. The runners up were St Thomas a Becket RC Junior School and St Andrew’s Prep School. All participants received a special certificate in recognition of their achievement.