Prime Minister’s Christmas message to Eastbourne residents

Prime Minister Theresa May has sent Christmas greetings to Herald readers.

Mrs May, pictured above with MP Caroline Ansell during a visit to the town in 2015, was born in Eastbourne and lived in Chesterfield Road with her family before moving away.

In the message released by Downing Street today the PM said, “The last 12 months have delivered a great deal of change and opportunity for our country – opportunity to become that great outward-looking nation once again, and to create a country in which everyone can fulfil their potential.

“This year we voted to leave the European Union – a decision the people of Eastbourne played a big role in – and my government is committed to ensuring the opportunities are shared with everyone.

“It’s been a positive year for the south east, with employment up by 327,000 since 2010, and I know that with the continued hard work of your MP Caroline Ansell and Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, we can go even further in 2017.

“I wish every reader of the Herald a very happy Christmas.”