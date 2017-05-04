Prime Minister comes to Eastbourne

The Prime Minister visited Eastbourne today (Thursday, May 4) – and joined thousands of angry Southern Rail users in suffering delays.

Theresa May, who was born in Eastbourne, spoke to Herald reporters Annemarie Field and Ginny Sanderson before meeting members of the public in Greys Road, Old Town.

The Herald asked her about Eastbourne, Southern Rail, the paper’s campaign Fighting Fake News and former chancellor George Osborne’s new role as editor of the Evening Standard.

Unsurprisingly, the PM was delayed during her train journey down to Eastbourne.

She told the Herald, “I came here by train. As it happens we were delayed by national rail works. I realise how much of an important issue Southern Rail is for people. We are seeing some improvements, obviously the Government has been working with the company. But of course the strikes have been a cause of concern for people.”

