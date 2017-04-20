Power of Facebook helps Eastbourne tree surgeon

An Eastbourne tree surgeon whose vehicle was stolen over Easter says the power of Facebook helped him get it back.

Jake Cosgrove was shocked to discover his Land Rover Defender had been taken from the Harding Avenue area of Eastbourne over the Easter weekend.

Jake, who runs Cosgrove Tree Surgery, posted the theft on Facebook and within hours he received a phone call from the landlord of the Merrie Harriers Pub at Cowbeech to say the vehicle had been abandoned in his car park.

Jake’s post was shared almost 1,500 times on Facebook in a bid to make the vehicle too hot to handle for the thieves who took it.

Jake said, “I can’t thank everyone enough. Thanks to the power of Facebook it was returned within hours. I am so pleased.”