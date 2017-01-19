There is currently a power cut affecting houses and businesses across Eastbourne.

According to UK Power Networks, the blackout was reported at 5.50pm on Thursday (January 19).

This is due to an underground electricity cable which has faulted on the high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

UK Power Networks does not currently have a list of potentially affected post codes, but says 133 customers have been affected and the power is estimated to be restored by 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “Affected by the power cut in Eastbourne? Take extra care if using candles please!”

If you are experiencing a power cut contact UK Power Networks by texting POWER and your postcode to 80876 or phone 0800 3163105 free on landlines and mobile phones or visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk