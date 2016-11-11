Power cut forces Eastbourne shops to close

A power cut has forced shops and business premises in Terminus Road to close today (Friday, November 11).

Nationwide, Clintons, New Look, Poundland and Santander have all been affected.

The sign on Clintons' door SUS-161111-141657001

A sign on Clintons doorway said, “Closed due to power cut. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile a New Look sign said, “We apologise. Due to unforseen circumstances this store is temporarily closed.”

