Popular landmark is back

A familiar landmark has returned to Eastbourne sea front after a two year absence.

The popular Victorian bathing machine, one of only a few left in the country, is back outside the Langham Hotel following a restoration project. The bathing machine, originally made for a Mr Hounsom in 1896, was discovered in a poor condition on an allotment by Julian Martyr, the previous owner of the Langham. After restoring it back to its former glory in 1999, the bathing machine has stood outside the hotel ever since as both a landmark and tourist attraction.

Ironically, the weather and sea air had caused the 1999 repairs to decay whilst the remaining Victorian woodwork has withstood the test of time.

Now, freshly painted in its original red and yellow colour scheme and with new wheels, the bathing machine no.49 can be seen on the corner of Royal Parade and Cambridge Road.