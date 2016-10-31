Popular Eastbourne restaurant closes for refurbishment

A popular Eastbourne restaurant has closed for refurbishment.

The Harvester at Sovereign Harbour, one of the most popular branches of the restaurant in the country, will be closed until lunchtime on November 17.

A statement on the company’s website said, “The Sovereign Harbour restaurant is now closed for a refurbishment.

“In the meantime, check out what we will have to offer when we unveil our fresh new look.

“Whether it’s hand-smoked and slow-cooked or fresh from the flames of the grill, our menu is all about quality ingredients, cooked fresh – and there’s lots more to come.

“Just keep an eye on your inbox or follow us on Instagram to get a first look at what’s new.”

Harvester, which sells reasonably priced pub food, has more than 200 restaurants across the UK.