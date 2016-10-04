Popular burger eatery reveals opening date in Eastbourne

The owners of a popular burger restaurant have announced an opening date in Eastbourne.

Half Man! Half Burger! will open in Grove Road in early December.

The eatery is currently being refurbished by restaurant bosses Rory Myers and Matt Woodhouse who also have restaurants in St Leonard’s and Brighton.

The business partners had hoped to open in Eastbourne in the autumn but now say it is likely to be the first weekend in December.

They said, “We are so buzzed about the Eastbourne site – another full-on licensed burger joint, located in super-cool Grove Road - same awesome burgers, same laid back minimal vibe.”

People have welcomed the news on Facebook with hundreds of people posting messages of support.