Popular brewery forced to close up

A popular brewery has been forced to close up because of a lack of cash.

The Beachy Head Brewery has been operating for more than 11 years but announced last month it would be closing due to not being able to invest in the ongoing business.

But there is some good news in that Roger Green, who was behind the brewery, is planning to open a micro pub in Eastbourne.

Mr Green is applying for a new premises licence for Number 4 Carlisle Buildings in Carlisle Road – formerly the Ladbrokes betting shop.

He wants to use the premises as a micro pub for the sale of an consumption of alcohol and open it from noon to midnight Monday to Sunday.

The application has been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s licensing department.

Mr Green told the Herald this week he was sad to have had to close the brewery – famous for its popular drinks including Legless Rambler – but said it was going out on a high.

“We had been operating from the back of a barn in East Dean for a number of years,” said Mr Green.

“We would have had to have invested significantly to the tune of around £40,000 in the business to move forward and unfortunately that wasn’t an option. Still, we are ending on a high note and have plans for another venture.

“We hope a new micro-pub selling everyone’s favourites as well as Sussex produce will really take off in Carlisle Road.”

Friends at the Ship in Meads and the Tiger at East Dean have rallied round Mr Green.

“We want to say how sad it was that after 11 years of brewing award winning beers, Beachy Head Brewery, based locally in East Dean, and one of the top micro breweries in Sussex, has brewed its last pint and closed. The Legless Rambler has been a firm favourite of for many people for years and was one of the first to be sold out at the last Eastbourne Beer Festival. Our thanks go to Roger Green the brewer, for delighting our taste buds for so long.”