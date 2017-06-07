Poll results: What do you want to see on Eastbourne seafront?

Does Eastbourne seafront need to improve and, if so, what would you like to see added?

This was the question we posed to readers following a discussion this week on our Facebook page about our beautiful seafront.

The discussion came about after we posted a picture taken by Alex Iakoncic of the town’s seafront.

More than 1,200 readers liked the picture and responded to our question ‘Best seafront in the UK? What do you think...?’

With so many comments, both positive and negative, we decided to create a poll, asking our readers what could be added to the seafront to make it even better.

The ten options ranged from installing public barbecues, more public toilets, more sheltered seating, and the introduction of pedalos to providing more public toilets, and building a skatepark and/or volleyball court.

Other options included finishing the restoration of the bandstand, and renovating Holywell Italian Gardens.

However, the most popular option, voted by 28 per cent of the 480 people who completed the poll, was to encourage more coffee shops, wine bars and restaurants to open up along the seafront.

In joint second place were the options to complete the Wish Tower restaurant project and restore the arcade on the pier.

People also commented on the poll Facebook post saying they would like to see more playgrounds (see this here).

To join in the conversation, follow our Facebook page Eastbourne Herald and Gazette @EastbourneNews