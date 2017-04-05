Wealden county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Wealden have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In the Wealden district, the Conservatives hold ten seats, and both UKIP and the Independent Democrats with two each.

Due to boundary changes and the removal of two-member divisions, incumbents are marked in bold although they may be looking to represent a different area.

Arlington, East Hoathly & Hellingly:

Nick Bennett, Conservative

Chris Bowers, Lib Dems

Anthony James Fielding, Labour

Chris Magness, UKIP

Kay Gillian Syrad, Green Party

Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook:

Sara Rose Newman, Labour

Karen Jane Shaw, Lib Dems

Colin Geoffrey Stocks, Green Party

Richard Stogdon, Conservative

Crowborough South and St Johns:

Brendan Clegg, Labour

Adrian James Morris, Lib Dems

Gabrielle Alice Symonds, Green Party

Sylvia Mary Tidy, Conservative

Forest Row and Groombridge:

Keith David Obbard, Green Party

Francis William John Whetstone, Conservative

Tessa Christabel Younger, Lib Dems

Hailsham Market:

Bob Bowdler, Conservative

Alexa Claire Clarke, Lib Dems

Laurence Victor Keeley, UKIP

Louise Elizabeth Harriet Orbell, Labour

Hailsham New Town:

Gavin Michael Blake-Coggins, Lib Dems

Gerard Ian Fox, Conservatives

Mark Charles Osborn, Labour

Charlotte Still, Green Party

Heathfield and Mayfield:

Fraser Kerr, Lib Dems

David Warden Newman, Labour

Rupert Alexander James Simmons, Conservative

Clare Evelyn Joan Whistler, Green Party

Maresfield and Buxted:

James Lionel Edwards, Lib Dems

Roy Galley, Conservative

Gareth Timothy Looker, Labour

Ian Michael Tysh, Green Party

Pevensey and Stone Cross:

Daniel David Brookbank, Independent

Wendy Ann Dash, Lib Dem

Tom Liddiard, Conservative

Tim Macpherson, Labour

Mike Pursglove, UKIP

Iona Josephine Rowan, Green Party

Polegate and Watermill:

Bernie Goodwin, UKIP

Alex Mthobi, Labour

Steve Murphy, Lib Dems

Daniel Dak Yan Shing, (no party listed)

David Russell Watts, Conservative

Peter James Wright, Green Party

Uckfield North:

Claire Barbara Dowling, Conservative

Paul John Sparks, Lib Dem

Melissa Anna Tysh, Green Party

Robert James Williams, Labour

Uckfield South with Framfield:

William Benjamin Ball, Labour

Chris Dowling, Conservative

Paul Meakin, Lib Dems

Pamela Joy Sarah Tysh, Green Party

Wealden East:

Eve Ashley, Green Party

Bill Bentley, Conservative

Paul Nicholas Coleshill, Lib Dems

Hannah Zoe Poppy Shoubridge, UKIP

Jane Elizabeth Victoria Vinnicombe, Labour

Wealden North:

Beverley Ann Johnstone, Lib Dems

Beth Suzanne Martin, Green Party

Christopher Michael William Morris, Labour

Bob Standley, Conservative

Willingdon and South Downs:

Maureen Joyce Goodwin, UKIP

Christopher Neil Hartley, Lib Dems

Jennifer Rose Anne Howells, Green Party

Douglas Malcolm Murray, Conservative

Jill Margaret Shacklock, Labour

Stephen Sai Hung Shing (no party listed).

