Wealden county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Wealden have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In the Wealden district, the Conservatives hold ten seats, and both UKIP and the Independent Democrats with two each.
Due to boundary changes and the removal of two-member divisions, incumbents are marked in bold although they may be looking to represent a different area.
Arlington, East Hoathly & Hellingly:
Nick Bennett, Conservative
Chris Bowers, Lib Dems
Anthony James Fielding, Labour
Chris Magness, UKIP
Kay Gillian Syrad, Green Party
Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook:
Sara Rose Newman, Labour
Karen Jane Shaw, Lib Dems
Colin Geoffrey Stocks, Green Party
Richard Stogdon, Conservative
Crowborough South and St Johns:
Brendan Clegg, Labour
Adrian James Morris, Lib Dems
Gabrielle Alice Symonds, Green Party
Sylvia Mary Tidy, Conservative
Forest Row and Groombridge:
Keith David Obbard, Green Party
Francis William John Whetstone, Conservative
Tessa Christabel Younger, Lib Dems
Hailsham Market:
Bob Bowdler, Conservative
Alexa Claire Clarke, Lib Dems
Laurence Victor Keeley, UKIP
Louise Elizabeth Harriet Orbell, Labour
Hailsham New Town:
Gavin Michael Blake-Coggins, Lib Dems
Gerard Ian Fox, Conservatives
Mark Charles Osborn, Labour
Charlotte Still, Green Party
Heathfield and Mayfield:
Fraser Kerr, Lib Dems
David Warden Newman, Labour
Rupert Alexander James Simmons, Conservative
Clare Evelyn Joan Whistler, Green Party
Maresfield and Buxted:
James Lionel Edwards, Lib Dems
Roy Galley, Conservative
Gareth Timothy Looker, Labour
Ian Michael Tysh, Green Party
Pevensey and Stone Cross:
Daniel David Brookbank, Independent
Wendy Ann Dash, Lib Dem
Tom Liddiard, Conservative
Tim Macpherson, Labour
Mike Pursglove, UKIP
Iona Josephine Rowan, Green Party
Polegate and Watermill:
Bernie Goodwin, UKIP
Alex Mthobi, Labour
Steve Murphy, Lib Dems
Daniel Dak Yan Shing, (no party listed)
David Russell Watts, Conservative
Peter James Wright, Green Party
Uckfield North:
Claire Barbara Dowling, Conservative
Paul John Sparks, Lib Dem
Melissa Anna Tysh, Green Party
Robert James Williams, Labour
Uckfield South with Framfield:
William Benjamin Ball, Labour
Chris Dowling, Conservative
Paul Meakin, Lib Dems
Pamela Joy Sarah Tysh, Green Party
Wealden East:
Eve Ashley, Green Party
Bill Bentley, Conservative
Paul Nicholas Coleshill, Lib Dems
Hannah Zoe Poppy Shoubridge, UKIP
Jane Elizabeth Victoria Vinnicombe, Labour
Wealden North:
Beverley Ann Johnstone, Lib Dems
Beth Suzanne Martin, Green Party
Christopher Michael William Morris, Labour
Bob Standley, Conservative
Willingdon and South Downs:
Maureen Joyce Goodwin, UKIP
Christopher Neil Hartley, Lib Dems
Jennifer Rose Anne Howells, Green Party
Douglas Malcolm Murray, Conservative
Jill Margaret Shacklock, Labour
Stephen Sai Hung Shing (no party listed).
