UKIP wiped out by Tories in Wealden and Lewes

UKIP was wiped out by the Tories in Wealden and Lewes in this week’s East Sussex County Council elections.

Coming into the elections, the Conservatives had 21 seats out of 49, but at the end of today have 30 and an overall majority at County Hall, having taken all six seats off UKIP.

In Wealden the Tories won 13 of 15 divisions, with only Independent Democrats Daniel and Stephen Shing being the two other successful candidates in Polegate & Watermill and Willingdon & South Downs respectively.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems retained their three seats in the Lewes district and took Newhaven and Bishopstone from Conservative Peter Charlton, who defected from UKIP after the EU referendum result.

Independent county councillor for Lewes Ruth O’Keeffe was re-elected with a huge 1,500 vote majority.

Full results:

LEWES DISTRICT:

Chailey (TORY hold), Jim Sheppard re-elected

Lewes (IND hold), Ruth O’Keeffe re-elected.

Newhaven and Bishopstone (LIB DEM gain from UKIP), Darren Grove elected.

Ouse Vallley West and Downs (LIB DEM hold), Sarah Osborne elected.

Peacehaven (TORY gain from UKIP), Nigel Enever elected

Ringmer and Lewes Bridge (LIB DEM hold) Philip Daniel elected.

Seaford North (TORY gain from UKIP), Phil Boorman elected

Seaford South (LIB DEM hold), Carolyn Lambert re-elected.

Telscombe (TORY gain from UKIP), Andy Smith elected

WEALDEN DISTRICT:

Arlington, East Hoathley and Hellingly (TORY hold), Nick Bennett re-elected.

Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook (TORY hold), Richard Stogdon re-elected.

Crowborough South and St John’s (TORY hold), Sylvia Tidy re-elected.

Forest Row and Groombridge (Tory hold), Francis Whetstone re-elected.

Hailsham Market (TORY gain from UKIP), Bob Bowdler elected.

Hailsham New Town (TORY win as previous two-member division), Gerard Fox elected.

Heathfield and Mayfield (TORY hold), Rupert Simmons re-elected.

Maresfield and Buxted (TORY hold), Roy Galley re-elected.

Pevensey and Stone Cross (TORY gain from UKIP), Tom Liddiard elected.

Polegate and Watermill (Ind Democrat hold), Daniel Shing re-elected

Uckfield North (TORY hold), Claire Dowling re-elected.

Uckfield South with Framfield (TORY hold), Chris Dowling re-elected.

Wealden East (TORY win new division): Bill Bentley re-elected.

Wealden North (TORY Hold), Bob Standley re-elected.

Willingdon and South Downs (Ind Democrat hold), Stephen Shing re-elected

