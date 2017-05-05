Tories gain majority on county council, UKIP wiped out

The Conservatives have gained an overall majority of East Sussex County Council wiping out UKIP in the process.

Prior to the elections the Tories had 21 seats out of 49 and ran a minority administration at County Hall in Lewes.

But after a boundary review the council size was increased to 50, meaning the Tories’ magic number to reach was 26.

The party took seats from Labour in Hastings, and UKIP in Wealden, Lewes, and Bexhill, finishing with 30.

The Lib Dems finished with 11, holding their ten seats and taking the division of Newhaven and Bishopstone from the Conservatives

Full results are:

EASTBOURNE:

Devonshire (LIB DEM hold), Steve Wallis re-elected.

Hampden Park (LIB DEM hold) Colin Swansborough elected.

Langney (LIB DEM hold), Alan Shuttleworth re-elected.

Meads (TORY hold), Barry Taylor re-elected.

Old Town (LIB DEM hold), John Ungar re-elected

Ratton (TORY hold) Colin Belsey re-elected.

Sovereign (TORY hold), David Elkin re-elected.

St Anthony’s (LIB DEM hold), David Tutt re-elected.

Upperton (LIB Dem hold), Pat Rodohan re-elected

HASTINGS:

Ashdown and Conquest (TORY hold), Peter Pragnell re-elected

Baird and Ore (TORY gain from LABOUR), Laurie Loe elected

Braybrooke and Castle (LABOUR hold), Godfrey Daniel re-elected

Central St Leonards and Gensing (LABOUR hold), Trevor Webb re-elected

Hollington and Wishing Tree (LABOUR hold), Phil Scott re-elected

Maze Hill and West St Leonards (TORY gain from LABOUR) Matthew Beaver elected

Old Hastings and Tressell (LABOUR hold) Tania Charman re-elected

St Helens and Silverhill (TORY gain from LABOUR) Martin Clarke elected.

LEWES:

Chailey (TORY hold), Jim Sheppard re-elected

Lewes (IND hold), Ruth O’Keeffe re-elected.

Newhaven and Bishopstone (LIB DEM gain from UKIP), Darren Grove elected.

Ouse Vallley West and Downs (LIB DEM hold), Sarah Osborne elected.

Peacehaven (TORY gain from UKIP), Nigel Enever elected

Ringmer and Lewes Bridge (LIB DEM hold) Philip Daniel elected.

Seaford North (TORY gain from UKIP), Phil Boorman elected

Seaford South (LIB DEM hold), Carolyn Lambert re-elected.

Telscombe (TORY gain from UKIP), Andy Smith elected

ROTHER:

Battle and Crowhurst (LIB DEM hold), Kathryn Field re-elected.

Bexhill East (independent hold), Charles Clark re-elected.

Bexhill North (TORY hold), Michael Ensor re-elected

Bexhill South (TORY gain from UKIP) Simon Elford elected

Bexhill West (independent hold) Stuart Earl

Brede Valley and Marsham (TORY hold), Carl Maynard re-elected

Northern Rother (TORY hold), Angharad Davies re-elected.

Rother North West (TORY hold) John Barnes re-elected.

Rye and Eastern Rother (TORY hold) KEith glazier re-elected

WEALDEN:

Arlington, East Hoathley and Hellingly (TORY hold), Nick Bennett re-elected.

Crowborough North and Jarvis Brook (TORY hold), Richard Stogdon re-elected.

Crowborough South and St John’s (TORY hold), Sylvia Tidy re-elected.

Forest Row and Groombridge (Tory hold), Francis Whetstone re-elected.

Hailsham Market (TORY gain from UKIP), Bob Bowdler elected.

Hailsham New Town (TORY win as previous two-member division), Gerard Fox elected.

Heathfield and Mayfield (TORY hold), Rupert Simmons re-elected.

Maresfield and Buxted (TORY hold), Roy Galley re-elected.

Pevensey and Stone Cross (TORY gain from UKIP), Tom Liddiard elected.

Polegate and Watermill (Ind Democrat hold), Daniel Shing re-elected

Uckfield North (TORY hold), Claire Dowling re-elected.

Uckfield South with Framfield (TORY hold), Chris Dowling re-elected.

Wealden East (TORY win new division): Bill Bentley re-elected.

Wealden North (TORY Hold), Bob Standley re-elected.

Willingdon and South Downs (Ind Democrat hold), Stephen Shing re-elected